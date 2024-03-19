Access roads in Sunyani Municipality undergoing repair works

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Kuotokrom, (B/R), March 1, GNA – Tarring and some repair works on access roads in the Sunyani Township and parts of the Municipality have begun.

During a round visit, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noticed that some potholes on access roads in the Township had been repaired, thereby facilitating the movements of vehicles, drivers and their economic activities.

Hitherto, residents and commercial drivers had been upset about the deplorable and worsened conditions of some access roads in the Sunyani township and parts of the municipality.

Among these roads that attracted the displeasure of the people was the abandoned work on the construction of the 10-kilometer Kuotokrom-Yawhima stretch.

However, at the time of the GNA’s visit to that stretch on Tuesday, work on the project had resumed with the contractors sighted putting finishing touches to tarring works on one side of the dual carriage road.

Leveling work on the other lane had also been completed to pave way for works to begin on the prima sealing on that side.

The Sunyani-based Road construction firm, SAMES Construction Limited is executing this project, with an additional five kilometer stretch of the Sunyani Estate and the Regional Coordinating Council roads.

Mr Dominic Afriyie, the site Engineer of the SAMES construction limited told the GNA that so far about 2.4 kilometres of that stretch had been tarred and assured that the entire road construction work would be completed this year.

“We have also finished the prima sealing at the estate component of the road and we will soon begin that of the regional administration,” he added.

The GNA noticed that some potholes on the main Sunyani-Abesim highway had also been repaired, easing vehicular traffic flow on that stretch.

Due to the unusual vehicular traffic in the morning and evening because of the potholes that had developed around the CASBE section of that stretch, some workers were often stranded for hours as taxi drivers refused to use the road.

Mrs Victoria Darkwa, the Bono Regional Maintenance Engineer of the Urban Roads Department told the GNA that a contract had been awarded for repair works on some of the major roads in the Sunyani municipality, and parts of the region.

With the contract, she said the department would ensure that at least all the major access roads in the Sunyani Township which required repair works would be done.

Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East said he had intensified monitoring to ensure that access roads in the municipality which needed rehabilitation works were captured and repaired.

Touching on the resumption of work on the Kuotokrom-Yahima stretch, the MP also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority, Managers of the Bui Generating Station (BGS) commended the government for the project.

It said the road project was very dear to the heart of the people, and that they would ensure that the work on the dual carriage stretch was completed on schedule.

Besides that, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh said construction works on standard astro-turf pitches for the Abesim and Penkwase communities would commence very soon to unearth and nurture the football talents, not only in those communities, but throughout the municipality.

Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive said revenue collection at the Kuotokrom, Yawhima and surrounding settlements would now be easier for collectors.

He said regrettably, most traders and taxpayers in the area had remained unreceptive to the Assembly’s revenue collectors for some time now, due to the poor condition of the Kuotokrom-Yawhima road.



GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

