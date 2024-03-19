Police arrest Mark Forson in connection with the murder of Dr Adu Boahen 

Accra, March 19, GNA – The Ghana Police Service on Monday, arrested suspect Mark Forson in connection with the murder of Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen in Accra.

A statement issued in Accra by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, said March 17, 2024, the Police received a complaint from some relations of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances.

It said a team of Police investigators and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to commence investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The statement said the suspect was in custody and would be put before the court while the investigation continues.

