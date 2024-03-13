13th African Games: Spectacular lighting, fireworks meets Ghanaian rhythm, culture in opening ceremony

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 8, GNA – The opening ceremony of the 13th African Games was a spectacle to watch, especially with the impressive lights and fireworks in celebration of Ghanaian and African culture.

It has been a long wait for Ghana to “Experience the African Dream,” as the theme of the African Games may imply, but it was worth the wait as the host displayed some fascinating scenes at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday.

On the podium was a large pyramid platform that lit up the stage with numerous cultural and modern choreographic performances.

After the parade of nations that are participating in the 13th edition of the African Games as well as the speeches from high-profile dignitaries, the stage was set for a festive mood.

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician Shatta Wale climbed the gigantic stage to thrill the thousands of spectators at the stadium.

Dressed in his colourful Ghanaian traditional attire, Shatta Wale performed some of his hit songs, including “On God,” “My Level,” and “Ayoo.”

Indeed, Shatta Wale’s presence on stage sparked energy in the crowd, which sang along to most of his songs.

Legendary Ebo Taylor and Pat Thomas also had their turns on stage with a cool Highlife performance.

South African singer and dancer Kamo Mphela also showcases her intriguing dance moves while performing her worldwide hit song “Dalie,” which kept the audience on their feet.

King Promise closed out the performance with some of his notable hit songs, especially the timeless “Terminator” song, which brought the stadium alive.

The ceremonial lighting of the African Games torch was done by Ghanaian Olympian Rex Brobbey to set the stage for an extraordinary display of talent.

