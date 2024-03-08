African Games: “This is our time to make a source of pride for generations” – President Akufo-Addo urges

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Mar.08, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the 13th African Games for generations to benefit.

He said Africa was blessed with rich diversity, hence the need to cherish the unique contributions of participating countries who possessed different cultures, traditions and identity.

The President made this call during the opening ceremony of the African Games at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra.

He said it was heart-warming to witness the role sports plays in bringing the continent together.

“As you compete in the games in the coming days, remember that your efforts inspire countless individuals across the continent.Strive for excellence, push your limits and showcase the immense talents that Africa possesses.” he said.

President Akufo-Addo urged participating countries to compete with integrity and sportsmanship, to honour the values of fair play and neutral respect in the competition.

He called on key players in the sports ecosystem to rally behind Ghana in making the games a memorable one.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations for your dedication and determination in reaching this prestigious games,” he said.

Ghana, in 2018 won the bid to host the games for the first time in its history.

The 13th Africa Games is marked by the participation of more than 6,000 athletes from 53 countries, competing in 29 disciplines.

It features Armwrestling, basketball, boxing, chess, football, volleyball, handball, athletics, table tennis, tennis, badminton, among others.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

