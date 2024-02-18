Zoomlion, GES begin waste segregation in New Juaben South schools

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Feb 18, GNA – The Eastern Regional Education Directorate in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, has begun piloting Waste Segregation in nine selected Basic Schools in the New Juabeng South Municipality.

The project is to ensure that plastic Waste is separated from other waste generated in the schools for recycling purposes and to help reduce plastics clogging up storm drains, rivers, and streams.

Mr Godfried Caesar, Eastern Regional Schools Health, and Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator explained that the key objective was to keep the school environments clean by segregating waste in different dust bins.

The plastic waste such as water sachet and bottles would be sold to recycling companies and monies realized would be used for providing some essential needs of the school to facilitate teaching and learning.

He said the project would help check environmental degradation through pollution of plastics, which were buried in the soils through indiscriminate disposal of waste, especially the plastic waste.

He called for support and collaboration from organisations to scale up the project to all 52 schools in the Municipality and beyond after a successful piloting.

Madam Faustina Shardey, Eastern Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion Ghana, said the initiative was in line with a campaign dubbed “Zero Waste” ongoing in Accra.

Her outfit presented each of the nine schools with two dust bins, liners, and other accessories to facilitate implementation of the project.

