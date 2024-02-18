Be ambassadors of integrity – GIMPA graduates advised 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Feb 18, GNA – Mr Mark Affum Amoamah, President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), has charged Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) graduates to be ambassadors of integrity in the discharge of their professional duties.

Mr Amoamah urged the graduates to make a mark in the emerging logistics and transportation sector to be competitive globally.

He gave the advice at the graduation ceremony for graduates of the Advance Dipoma and Diploma in Logistics and Transport in Accra, organised in collaboration with GIMPA and CILT.

Mr Amoamah said the graduates had gained not only knowledge but professional ethics to navigate in the world of work.

He urged them to embrace change and make a difference in their fields of discipline, adding, “You are a testimony to our vision.”

Mr Amoamah encouraged the graduates to remain steadfast and take advantage of long-term partnerships to foster growth.

The President of CILT admonished the graduates to remain connected and build on networks to advance the development of the logistics and transportation sectors.

He said the relationship between GIMP and CILT was built on a shared vision of excellence to develop the talents of the finest professionals in the supply chain environment.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliament, Tema West, commended GIMPA for upholding the standards of excellence in the pursuit of higher education.

He underscored the importance of logistics and transportation in the socio-economic development of the country.

“Without logistics and transport, the African Continental Free Trade Area and other services could not have been possible,” he said.

He encouraged them to be open to collaboration and learn from each other to improve the industry, urging them to embrace opportunities and challenges with enthusiasm.

Professor Samuel Bonsu, Rector of GIMPA, said the industry played a key role in facilitating economic development.

The logistics and transport sector, he said played a significant role during COVID-19, during which the sector distributed goods and services even though other sectors were halted.

“We hope you have been transformed better to drive the needed innovation and efficiency in the sector,” he said.

Professor Charles Amoatey, Director of GIMPA Training and Consulting, said since the introduction of the programme in 2004, 4,000 students had graduated, making a meaningful impact in society.

He said the graduates were taken through artificial intelligence, digitization, machine learning, and entrepreneurship, among others, to be abreast of new developments and ensure efficiency in the sector.

Mr Felix Osei Tutu, on behalf of the graduates, commended the faculty and all who supported them to reach the pinnacle of success.

He appealed to the leadership of CILT to expand the programme across the country, pledging to contribute their knowledge to the development of the sector.

