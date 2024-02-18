Vice President Bawumia donates GHC50,000.00 to support Educational Fund at BISCO 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, Feb 18, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated GHC50,000.00 to support the Educational Development Fund of Business Senior High School (BISCO) in Tamale.

The donation was made during the 60th Anniversary celebration of the school.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who made the donation on behalf of the Vice President, said it was to support the Old Students Association’s commitment to championing the development of the school through its Educational Development Fund initiative.

Alhaji Saibu commended the school for its achievements and resilience over the years towards providing quality business education in the country.

He said, “In a rapidly growing global economy, business education is crucial in providing students with the solid foundation to navigate the complexities of the world.”

He encouraged the students to take advantage of the policies and programmes implemented by the Government to enhance their growth and development.

The anniversary was on the theme: “BISCO@60: The Beacon of Business Education in Northern Ghana”.

Professor Daniel Bagah, Member of the Council of State and alumnus of BISCO, who delivered a speech during the event, advised the students to take advantage of the available opportunities for their development.

Alhaji Mahama Nurudeen, National President, BISCO Old Students Association, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their support for the anniversary celebration.

During the event, some outstanding staff members and students of the school were given awards and citations for their dedication and selfless contribution to the overall development of the school.

BISCO, which initially began with only one student as a private institution in 1963, now has a total population of over 3,000 students offering various programmes including Business, Home Economics, General Science and Agricultural Science.

GNA

