Wiawso NHIS has more than 124,000 active members – District Manager

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Feb. 9, GNA – Mr Francis Ennin, the Sefwi-Wiawso District Manager, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), says the active membership of the Scheme Lt increased from 97,000 in 2022 to 124,051 in 2023 within the area.

He said 103,049 of the total number paid for their own registration while the remaining 21,002 were supported by others with the registration process.

Mr Ennin attributed the increase in active membership to the support from individuals who normally paid for others to get registered, and various community outreach programmes by benevolent individuals and organisations.

He appealed for more support to those who could not afford to register onto the Scheme to ensure their access to quality healthcare services.

On some of their challenges in service delivery, he mentioned intermittent network glitches during the registration process.

“But the Government has been supportive by providing vehicles for our staff to move around to register residents in the area,” Mr Ennin said.

He encouraged members to always renew their expired cards by using the myNHIS mobile application to ensure they continuously accessed services by the Scheme, while reducing congestion in the offices.

He said their continuous engagements with health providers had helped to reduce illegal charges and commended the staff for their sustained support throughout the years.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

