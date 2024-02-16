Wawaso rural telephony project abandoned for four years

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Wawaso (O/R), Feb. 16, GNA – The Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project at Wawaso, a farming community in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, has been stalled close to four years.

The project undertaken by Ministry of Communication (MOC), and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) is under the Universal Access to Basic Telephony project.

The Wawaso project saw the installation of the telephony tower and a plant, but no network connectivity to enable residents to get signal to make and receive calls.

Mr John Adzadza, a former Assemblyman for Wawaso Electoral Area told Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to the community that the project which started in 2020 stalled for reasons they are yet to know, and that all attempts to bring authorities to complete it has proven futile.

He said the absence of network connectivity in the community deprived them of vital information and that did not augur well in this 21st century.

Mr Adzadza said lack of communication network is a disincentive to development partners of the community, which was endowed with cash crops such as cocoa, cashew, orange, plantain, banana, cocoyam, cassava, among others, which could bolster the economy of the area.

He, thus, appealed to the MOC and GIFEC to complete the project for them to access communication network with ease.

Mr Anthony Ahiable, Assemblyman of Wawaso Electoral Area told GNA that due to the absence of network connectivity, residents have to climb trees and anthills on daily basis in search of network to make calls.

As a result, they find it difficult to access information on time.

Mr Ahiable, who is a teacher by profession, said the students in the Wawaso community also find it difficult to conduct research via internal due to the absence of internet connectivity in the town.

This, he said, is affecting their academic work and performance.

He therefore added his voice to the call for the project’s completion.

GNA

