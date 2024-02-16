Bury your differences and elect Presiding Member – Coordinating Director implores Assembly Members

Samuel Ackon

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Feb.16, GNA – Dr John Nunya, District Co-ordinating Director for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK), has pleaded with members of the Assembly to bury their individual differences and ensure the Assembly got a Presiding Member (PM) to help push the district’s development agenda forward.

The call followed the Assembly’s failure to elect a PM after one round of voting supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr Nunya explained that without a PM, the Assembly would not be able to effectively access the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT), and that meant, apart from the District Assembly Common Fund and the Internally generated funds, no additional resources would be received to develop the district.

He urged them to consider the development of the district above their personal interests.

To become a Presiding Member, a nominee is expected to secure a minimum of 30 of the 44 votes, representing two-thirds majority of the Assembly made up of 31 elected members and 13 government appointees with the District Chief Executive and Member of Parliament as ex-officio members.

The Assemblyman for Kotuotue Electoral Area, Mr. Napoleon Nsarkoh-Tawiah, the incumbent PM and Mr. William Akompong from the Kraado Electoral Area were nominated for the position.

Of the 44 total ballots cast in the first round, Mr Nsarkoh-Tawiah obtained 24 votes, while Mr. Akompong had 19 votes with one rejected ballot.

Attempts to vote for the second round was suspended due to some misunderstanding among the Assembly Members.

Voting had been rescheduled to be conducted within the next ten days.

