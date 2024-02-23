Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Assembly targets improved IGF this year 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Asankragwa (W/R), Feb. 23, GNA – Dr Nana Tandoh, the Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Western Region says the Assembly will explore all revenue mobilisation options to improve upon its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) this year.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Assembly generated GHC355,000 in 2021 but increased to GHC642,000 in 2022 after series of stakeholder sensitisation on revenue mobilization drive.

According to him, the Assembly also mobilised about GHC1 million in IGF last year through enhanced revenue mobilization strategies and looking to build on the successes to increase its IGF for this year.

“We have targeted GHC2 million this year including the 2023 property rate arrears, so to achieve this, we have now operationalized all the Zonal Councils and with the active participation of assembly members will hit our set objective,” he said.

Dr Tandoh noted that the move was geared towards generating enough revenue to support the Assembly to undertake more infrastructural projects in the area.

On security issues in the Municipality, he mentioned robbery cases on the Asankragwa to Kwabeng road due to the nature of the road as a major challenge to the Assembly.

He, however, said such cases had reduced because the Assembly had reshaped that stretch twice within the last year to help make it motorable for commuters who fell victim to robbery incidents.

The MCE said: “I have arranged with the Amenfi Central District Chief Executive, and we will collaborate to ensure spot improvement before the contractor comes back to site.”

On infrastructural projects, Dr Tandoh mentioned the construction of water projects at Wassa-Dunkwa, Asankragwa, and other communities, and hospital project at Wassa-Dunkwa among others as some of the completed projects by government in the Municipality.

He also mentioned the construction of market sheds at Mumuni and Asankragwa, a two-kilometre bypass to ease traffic congestion at Asankragwa as some other projects completed by the Assembly.

“Government has improved upon health, education and other sectors of the economy so I am optimistic that Amenfi West will vote for the New Patriotic Party this time,” he added.

GNA

