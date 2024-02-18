Right to Play Ghana donates to flood-affected schools at Anloga, Keta

By Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Keta (V/R), Feb 18, GNA – The Right to Play (RTP) Ghana has donated educational materials to some seven schools affected by the recent floods in Anloga and Keta Districts of the Volta Region.

The donation of the items which included 8,000 pieces of exercise books, 1,400 pens, 1,400 pencils, 1,800 manila cards, sellotapes, poster colours and markers was geared towards supporting the flood-affected schools.

In the months of October and November 2023, some basic schools along the Keta Lagoon in the two districts of Anloga and Keta were hit by the flooding disaster occasioned by the Akosombo Dam spillage and torrential rains during the time.

The situation made these schools inaccessible and destroyed their teaching and learning materials.

Madam Veronica Serwaa Ofosu, Education Specialist at RTP Ghana spoke to Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the donation on Friday.

“We realised some of the RTP-support schools got affected by the recent flooding and lost learning materials which could affect teaching and learning. So, we deem it fit to come to their aid with these few stationeries to augment what they have lost.”

Mr Gerdhard Avudzivi, Keta Municipal Education Director, receiving the items on behalf of the schools lauded RTP for the tremendous effort they were making to raise the standard of education in the area.

“The work Right to Play is doing is very marvelous. Their actions are all in positive direction and as a district, we are happy for their partnership so far. Education is a shared responsibility.”

The beneficiary schools in Keta Municipal included Norlivime Roman Catholic Basic School, Atiavi Atime LA Basic School, Wenyagor MA Basic School, Agorvinu RC School and Lawoshime MA Basic School while Fiaxor A.M.E Zion School and Kpordui DA Basic School benefited from Anloga District.

GNA

