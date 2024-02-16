Val’s Day: SHS students support MTN ‘Save a life’ project

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 16, GNA – A number of Senior High School students in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions demonstrated their love and kindness on Valentine’s Day, when they voluntarily donated blood in support of the MTN’s ‘Save a Life’ project, a blood donation exercise.

The telecommunication company introduced the ‘Save a Life’ project in 2011 to encourage voluntary blood donation to stock the country’s blood banks and is held annually on February 14, Val’s day.

To mark this year’s celebration, the company organised blood donation exercises simultaneously in six selected Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the three regions, where the students showed their patriotism, courage, and preparedness to save lives.

The schools comprised Sunyani SHS and Twene Amanfo Technical/SHS in Bono, Ahafoman SHS, Goaso and Bechem Presbyterian SHS in Ahafo and Buoyem SHS and Akumfi Ameyaw SHS, Techiman in the Bono East Regions.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the blood donation exercises, Mr Obed Adu-Amankwaah, the MTN’s Area Manager in-charge of the three regions said the company targeted to collect 900 units of blood from the exercises. Mr Adu-Amankwaah said the blood collected would be stocked at the hospitals in the three

regions and emphasised the company’s commitment to improve health care delivery, particularly maternal care in the country.

He said quality state of health remained one of the three focus areas of the MTN Foundation and indicated the company’s readiness to commit more resources to provide access to health care delivery nationwide.

