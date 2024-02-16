Residents in Sekondi express mixed reactions about Egyapa Mercer’s new ministerial nomination

By Patricia Kantoh

Sekondi (W/R), Feb. 16, GNA – Some residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed mixed reactions over the nomination of Mr Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become the new Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

While some believed that his nomination was a step in the right direction, others said he would not bring any development to the sector.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mr Emmanuel Williams, a resident in Sekondi, stated his skepticism about whether Mr Mercer would be able to lead the Ministry to bring the change it needed.

“If we take a look at Andrew Egyapa Mercer’s background, he is a lawyer so I do not think he can do the job as the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture,” he said.

He alleged that throughout his tenure in office as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi Constituency, there had not been enough developmental projects that they could boast of as a people.

Mr Williams added that: “Even when he was appointed as Deputy Minister for Energy, he did nothing to improve the energy sector, therefore, he is not the right person for the ministerial appointment for the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry.”

Mr Felix Mensah, another resident, said: “For the past seven years that he has been in office, there is nothing that I can pinpoint that has been done by him, and that means he cannot do the job.

“I think this reshuffling by the President was not in the interest of the country but just felt Ghanaians needed a Valentine’s gift, so he just did that.”

However, Mr Isaac Konduah, another resident, said he believed in the leadership qualities of Mr Mercer, and that he would live up to the task ahead of him.

“He has strong leadership qualities needed to transform the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry, that is why the President nominated him, so I believe he will do an excellent job,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

