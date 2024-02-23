Using vehicle without insurance cover is criminal act, NIC cautions 

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Abesim-Sunyani, Feb. 23, GNA – Mr. Michael Kofi Andoh, the Acting Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) has said using vehicles on the road without insurance cover constitutes an act of criminality which could lead to arrest and prosecution.

He said there was also the need for insurance to cover not only the driver but the other allowable number of occupants for all to be secured in case of an emergency.

Mr. Andoh made the call at a day’s joint sensitization programme organised by the NIC and the Bono Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service at Abesim, near Sunyani.

The participants comprised representatives of companies in the insurance industry and the MTTD personnel in the region and focused on the need for insurance and its relevance to drivers and passengers.

Referring to the Insurance Act 2021 (Act 1061), he said the law states that every vehicle on the road must be insured and required the Police to help enforce the law to ensure sanity in the transport and insurance sectors.

“The position of the operations of the law requires that every vehicle has insurance in compliance with the law to protect everybody on the road,” Mr. Andoh said.

He urged vehicle owners to comply with the law for the safety of drivers and occupants.

He said it would be wrong and very pathetic for passengers to bear the cost of treatment and all other medical bills without support in case of road accident and therefore entreated passengers to use the *920*57# app and the vehicle registration number to check if the car was insured for safety’s sake before boarding, particularly any commercial vehicle.

The NIC later donated assorted items which included reflective vests and jackets, body bags, gloves and nose masks to the MTTD to enhance its operations and to protect the lives of personnel while discharging their duties.

Assistant superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Twum received the items on behalf of the MTTD and thanked the Commission for its continuous support to the Police Service for improved professional service delivery.

ASP Twum appealed to other corporate organisations and philanthropists to emulate the NIC by supporting the Police Service with logistics to complement government’s effort in addressing operational challenges.

GNA

