Togbe Tepre Hodo commends Ablakwa, urges politicians to emulate him

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Mepe (VR), Feb. 12, GNA – Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs has urged all politicians to be truthful in their respective activities.

“Politics should not only be about the negative every day. Let it be always positive.”

Togbe Tepre Hodo, who is also the Paramount Chief of Anfoegah Traditional Area, made the call in a short address as chairperson during the commissioning of the second phase of the ‘Safe Alternative Housing Project’ at Mepe on Saturday.

The project, an initiative of Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and his partners, was aimed at providing safe and standard alternative accommodation for the Akosombo Dam spillage victims.

Togbe Tepre Hodo commended Mr Ablakwa for his innovation and timely intervention for the displaced victims.

“Our MP Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa put together a complete team of people to put out these structures to rehabilitate our flood victims.”

On behalf of the Regional House of Chiefs and the people of Volta, Togbe Hodo thanked Mr Ablakwa for his good effort.

He urged other MPs and politicians to emulate the same for the growth of Ghana.

Togbe Korsi Nego, the Mankralo of Mepe, on his part, expressed disappointment on the part of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the government for their reluctant attitude to compensate victims in all forms since the disaster had occurred.

He called on the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited to consider reducing their bills since the disaster had caused severe hardship and pain to them.

“We heard the government had instituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee to look into our situation, but we are yet to see any action,” he said.

Togbe Nego also appealed to dignitaries present to come to their plight due to the huge number of affected victims.

Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area who spoke on behalf of the Regional House of Chiefs, extended his appreciation to Mr Ablakwa and all donors for their timely input.

Speeches from Mr John Dramani Mahama, flag bearer of the NDC, the National Chief Iman, Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and others were centered on how to develop the area regardless of any political or religious background.

So far, only 600 affected victims out of the official number of 12,633 from NADMO have benefited from the alternative housing project.

The housing project has all the modern features for comfort purposes, including room furnishing, and others.

