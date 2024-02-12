Right To Play awards 25 teachers, schools in Northern Region

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Feb. 12, GNA – Right To Play, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has honoured some Ghana Education Service (GES) officials, teachers and schools in the Savelugu, Tolon and Kumbungu districts of the Northern Region.

The 25 officals and teachers were recognised for their dedication towards the adoption of the Learning through Play methodology, to improve learning outcomes.

They received certificates of competence, admiration and recognition in addition to tracksuits, branded T-shirts, plaques, plastic chairs, diaries and other writing materials.

The awards were intended to demonstrate appreciation, motivate and inspire the teachers in their efforts to guarantee learners attend school, stay in school and successfully complete their academic journeys whilst enjoying their learning through playful activities.

The schools awarded comprised the Savelugu Experimental Primary, Yoo Roman Catholic, Diare Radia E/A Basic, Kings Primary, Dalun Simli Model, Gburimani Ahmadiyya, and Gburimani Tibogu D/A primary schools, respectively, were also recognised for their increased parental involvement in school affairs and resource mobilisation to implement activities in the developed plan.

Right To Play, an international non-governmental organisation, organised the event as part of its Partners in Play Project, which is funded by the LEGO Foundation.

Mr Evans Sinkari, the Programme Director at Right To Play Ghana, during the presentation ceremony, said the teachers were chosen through a joint field visit with GES officers to observe their lesson delivery using a set of criteria including lesson planning, group management, communication and facilitation, discussion, supportive environment and child involvement.

Mr Sinkari said the capacity of teachers had been strengthened to include play in their class delivery, which was transforming the teaching practice of Ghanaian instructors for the better, leading to an improvement in the learning outcomes of children.

He said the Partners in Play Project sought to empower children to become creative, engaged and dedicated to lifelong learning with the goal to improving the quality of education for girls and boys, aged six to 12 years, through playful learning.

He was optimistic that with the intervention, children would not be left behind as they would experience a new way of teaching methodology, learning through play approach like other children in the developed countries.

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, the Northern Regional Director of Education, who was represented at the event, commended Right To Play and partners for complementing the

efforts of government and other stakeholders towards enhancing the holistic development of education in the country.

She urged teachers to prioritise developing their professional capacities to continue executing their duties.

Mr Yahaya Sulemana, the Kumbungu District Director of Education, congratulated all awardees and urged them to let the awards spur them on for greater exploits.

Madam Duodo Rebecca, who received the Overall Best Teacher Award for Tolon District, on behalf of the other awardees, commended Right To Play and partners for their continuous support for the development of education especially in the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

