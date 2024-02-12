Tanzanian PM calls for rainwater harvest for use in dry seasons

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 12, (Xinhua/GNA) — Tanzanian Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, on Sunday directed the Ministry of Water to speed up investment in rainwater harvest infrastructure, saying the harvested water will be used during dry seasons

A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said Majaliwa, ordered the Ministry of Water to speed up the construction of dams across the country to collect rainwater, that will be used during dry seasons, as well as helping to prevent floods.

The statement said Majaliwa, made the directive, when he opened the 6th Forum for Water Resources Management in Tanzania’s commercial hub of Dar es Salaam. He also directed Water Basin Boards to intensify efforts toward protecting water sources, by demarcating them. Majaliwa also directed the Ministry of Minerals to control mining activities in water catchment areas, to avoid the destruction of water sources.

GNA

