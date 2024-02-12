Man kills three people at shipping company office in Athens

Athens, Feb 12, (dpa/GNA) – A man broke into the offices of a shipping company in the Athens suburb of Glyfada on Monday, and allegedly shot three people dead.

He then committed suicide, the Greek radio station ERTnews reported, citing police sources.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the alleged perpetrator was a 70-year-old man, who was a former employee of the shipping company.

Employees of the company who had been able to escape during the attack, reported that the perpetrator had been dismissed from the firm a few days ago. Eyewitnesses said he had been armed with a shotgun and a revolver.

GNA

