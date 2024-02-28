Tamale Central Prison appeals for support to refurbish ICT centre 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, Feb 28, GNA – Superintendent David Kwame Afatsawu, Northern Regional Public Relations Officer, Ghana Prisons Service, has appealed to government and NGOs to refurbish the Tamale Central Prison’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre with computers and other accessories.

He said this would facilitate the effective teaching and learning of ICT in the prison.

He made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on the sidelines of a medical outreach at the Prison, which was undertaken by Reverend Lewis Fiadjoe to mark his 60th birthday.

Superintendent Afatsawu said the current state of the ICT Centre was denying the 200 inmates opportunity to have access to ICT education.

He said the Centre, which was established about eight years ago, had not been properly resourced to meet the demands of inmates.

He also expressed worry over inadequate teaching and learning materials such as text books, exercise books and note books, pens and pencils, among others.

He said, “We appeal to various NGOs and philanthropists to support us roof and floor this kitchen to enhance hygiene and prevent the outbreak of cholera and typhoid.”

He also called for support in clothes, food and a water pumping machine to help pump and store water to address the water shortage situation at the prison.

GNA

