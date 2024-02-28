Four dead, others in critical condition after motor accident at Bereku 

By Simon Agbovi, GNA

Kasoa (C/R), Feb 28, GNA – Four persons have been confirmed dead after a tipper truck collided with a Ford transit passenger bus at Awutu Bereku on the Kasoa-Winneba highway.

Six others are in critical condition and have been transported to the St. Gregory Hospital at Buduburam.

The tipper truck with registration number GN 2820-21 was travelling towards Takoradi Direction and the Ford transit passenger bus with registration number GG 5447-22 was traveling towards Accra when the accident occurred on Tuesday.

One of the passengers, who survived the accident, Mr Nii Armah, told pressmen that the tipper truck lost control, veered off its lane and collided with their vehicle.

In his view the tipper truck driver was dozing off, leading to the accident.

Nii Armah, sustained cuts on the forehead while the driver of their vehicle died instantly.

He said all the four people died instantly while the critically injured were conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

