Sunyani East NPP executives, delegates hail Ameyaw-Cheremeh 

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Feb. 20, GNA – The Executives and delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sunyani East have praised Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, for his exceptional contributions to Eighth Parliamentary proceedings and discourses.



They said the MP, who is also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), and the managers of the Bui Power Generating Station, who had represented the constituents in parliament since the Election 2008, had performed creditably in the House and needed to be commended.



History was made in parliament on Friday, February 16, when Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh presided over parliamentary proceedings, ensuring the continuity of legislative activities in the absence of the Speaker and the two Deputy Speakers.



The House nominated Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh as the Presiding Speaker in the absence of Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and his two Deputies, Joseph Osei-Owusu and Andrew Amoako Asiamah.



He was nominated by Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh the NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region and the Majority Chief Whip, and seconded by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza the National Democratic Congress MP for Adaklu constituency and the Minority Chief Whip.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Bartholomew Nathaniel Nkum, the Sunyani East Constituency Chairman of the NPP said, “Our MP has glorified us, and we need to extol him for him to do more for the constituency.”



“From what happened in Parliament last Friday, his excellent delivery and performance, our MP has proven his critics wrong. This is an indication that he qualifies to take the responsibility of the Speaker of the House and that will come to pass.”



Abubakari Yakubu, popularly known in the political space as “Baba Amando,” the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the NPP said, “Our MP has made the constituency so proud to be the first to preside over parliamentary proceedings in this capacity.”



“In fact, your colleague MPs see you as an epitome of humility, unbiased, intelligent and the Sunyani East constituency in general appreciated your level of performance in the House,” he added.



Mrs Margarette Hinneh, an NPP delegate in the constituency said they were overly excited to their MP leading proceedings in parliament and wanted to assure him of their strong support.



She indicated that besides the level of development he had brought to the constituency, the MP’s excellent human relationship and personal support to some individual Party members had been overwhelming.



Mrs Hinneh expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh and inspired him to do more to move the development of the constituency to the next level.



Another delegate, Mr Asomah Salia, popularly known in the constituency as “Tupac” described the MP as “an epitome of development,” saying Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh’s passion for human development remained exceptional.



He further cited the MP’s contributions to the development of Sunyani East as glaring for everybody to see and believe that Parliament had trust and confidence in him too.

He said stepping in such high shoes in an esteemed office in Parliament, showed that the MP had not been working only for Sunyani East, but for the entire nation and must therefore be given another term to serve the constituency again.



Meanwhile, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh and Mr George Kumi, a former envoy under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s government, have filed their nominations to contest in the Party’s parliamentary primaries, scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2024.



Due to certain internal challenges, the Sunyani East constituency could not participate in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday, January 27, but the national leadership of the Party was able to resolve those misunderstandings and re-scheduled it for March 09.

