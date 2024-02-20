Develop practical ways of solving problems, UMaT VC urges students 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Feb. 20, GNA-The Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Tarkwa, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, has challenged students to apply critical thinking and develop practical ways of solving problems.

That, he said, would improve upon personal growth, progress in industry and the world in which their students found themselves.

Prof Amankwah gave the advice when the UMaT held a virtual matriculation ceremony for freshmen, and women who have been admitted into the institution.

He stated that UMaT was a recognised institution of higher learning with specialisation in mining, petroleum, allied engineering, and management science education.

“For this year, 4,397 fresh students have registered in our undergraduate programmes and out of this number, 26.4% are females. This brings the percentage of females to 24.7%.

At the postgraduate level, 130 students were admitted for the January admission season bringing the total number to 888. The total student population is currently more than 11,000″ Prof Amankwah said.

According to the VC, “in UMaT, they pride themselves in the uniqueness of their products, who excel in any organisation in which they find themselves, adding, I trust that by taking the Matriculation Oath, you will become part of this special group of people who develop hands-on and other superior skills on campus and graduate to influence society in many positive ways.”

“For the year under consideration, the University is also sponsoring some gifted and talented students. In addition, every international student received a bursary.”

Prof Amankwah expressed appreciation to the Government and other partners such as: Ghana Chamber of Mines, Minerals Income Investment Fund, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, Gold Fields Ghana Limited and Newmont Ghana Gold for their financial support.

On academic work, the VC said “Dear Matriculants, to be competitive under the 4th Industrial Revolution requires some three skill sets: technical skills in one’s field of study, digital skills and soft skills which will allow you to relate well with colleagues and be a great team player.”

Prof Amankwah noted: “It is not enough to graduate with a first class but to be equipped to transform your theoretical knowledge into problem-solving skills. Thus, it is important to acquire these extra skills while on campus. To make this possible, several projects are going on within the University.

We have the Agri IOT project which is being funded by the World Bank. This project plants sensors in farmlands to check the water level and nutrients in the soil and the sensors send signals to the farmer’s phone.”

“Water lines connected to nearby water bodies are activated by the farmer on his phone to sprinkle water and discharge nutrients as and when necessary. In addition, the University has commissioned a group of students and a lecturer to build the UMaT limousine, which will be out-doored soon.

“Another group has been resourced to build motorised wheelchairs. Such ventures give students the opportunity to design, weld, assemble, perform corrosion treatment, and develop other hands-on skills” he added.

Prof Amankwah further explained: “Indeed, other research groups are working on activated carbon production, waste plastics to diesel, development of drones and palm kernel shells in brake pads.

“Please, feel free to join any of these groups. If you have other ideas that can brighten the UMaT space, do let us know and we will do well to invest in your ideas and help everyone to develop the right skill sets.”

To the postgraduate students, the VC entreated them to look for a problem which solution would make societies and industries better, and select that as a thesis topic, added that “If each one of you can solve a worthwhile problem, by the time you complete your studies, 130 problems would have been solved.”

“As the University provides you with the freedom of pursuing your studies, you must be guided by our core values of knowledge, truth and excellence at all times.”

