Students of KETASCO receive education on cyber security

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (VR), Feb 20, GNA – The Cyber Security Authority in partnership with United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) has schooled students at Keta Senior High Technical School on cyber fraud and its potential dangers.

The education programme, which was held last Monday, was aimed at sensitising the students on how to stay safe from online fraud activities like phishing, romance scams, identity theft among others.

Madam Patricia Adafienu, Manager, Capacity Building and Awareness Creation at Cyber Security Authority, in her lecture, said students should avoid using information technology tools for unlawful activities.

She advised them to avoid taking nude pictures, accepting unknown friends and posting nude photos on social media.

“The internet never forgets, whatever you post today, may one day be used against you. So, be mindful of what to share and how you share them.

Cyber fraud is a crime punishable by our laws, therefore you must stay away from it as students.”

Mr Bernard Henebeng Asamoah, National Programme Coordinator, UNODC, told Ghana News Agency how they intended eradicating incidents of cyber fraud from among school children in the quest for a crime free environment.

Rev. Jones Golomeke, Assistant Headmaster, Administration, in his remarks, thanked the team for the gesture and hoped the education would positively impact on the students.

The team from the Authority and the UNODC would be expected to visit about four other schools across the Volta Region including Keta Business College and Mawuli School, Ho to sensitised the students there on that score.

