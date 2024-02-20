Eastern Regional Minister commends Assembly for endorsing government appointees

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Nsawam (E/R), Feb 20, GNA – Mr Seth Kwame Akyeampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, has commended members of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly for approving the Government appointees.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu Arthur has been endorsed as the Municipal Chief Executive, while Mr Amos Kwame Danso, the Assemblymember for Denso-so Electoral Area at Adoagyiri, has been elected as the Presiding Member.

The Minister said the speedy endorsement of the two personalities by the 42-member Assembly would facilitate development of the area to enhance the living conditions of the people.

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was committed to continuing with projects in the communities and asked the citizens to support it in the coming elections.

Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, called on the Assembly to avoid partisan politics and work to give the Municipality a facelift.

He gave the assurance that he would continue to use his common fund to support projects in the area to improve the living standards of the people.

Mr Owusu Arthur, the newly appointed Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to the members and assured of working with them in unity to bring more development to the municipality.

“Let’s all come together to continue to construct and complete all ongoing structures like schools, roads and other developmental projects in the municipality,” he stated.

Mr Danso, the newly elected Presiding Member, and Mr Jerimiah Agyekum Amoako, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Coordinating Director, called on the Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament to continue to support the Assembly in its development endeavours.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

