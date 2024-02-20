Stanbic Bank joins Chinese community to commemorate new lunar year

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Stanbic Bank Ghana, on Sunday, February 11, hosted the Chinese community in Accra to a special dinner at the Tang Palace Hotel to commemorate the 2024 Chinese New Year (year of the Dragon).

The Dragon, per the Chinese Zodiac, is the only mythical and the most powerful creature of the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, and symbolic of authority, honour, dignity and unprecedented opportunities.

The Bank explained that joining the Chinese community to commemorate the occasion demonstrated the importance it attached to Chinese businesses and individuals in Africa.

Mr Farihan Alhassan, Head Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank, said: “China is very dear to us because we appreciate the primary importance of China to the growth of our economy.”

“The Chinese New Year is equally one of our important calendar activities, that is why we’ve rolled out series of planned activities, including tonight’s event to welcome the year of the Dragon,” he stated.

He noted that Stanbic Bank’s relations with the Chinese community in Ghana had come a long way just like the partnership between the Standard Bank Group and China’s biggest bank, ICBC.

“We take this opportunity to thank you all for your custom, and celebrate the growing, mutually-beneficial economic relationship between our two beautiful countries,” Mr Alhassan said.

In his goodwill message to the Chinese community, he said: “I wish you all the very best of the year; good health, long life, strong family ties, more money, and good business.”

He encouraged individuals and businesses of the Chinese community to work together to harness the incredible opportunities that economic relationship between China and Africa presented.

Mr Fan Tang, one of the leaders of the Chinese community in Accra, and owner of Tang Palace Hotel, thanked Stanbic Bank for the immense support towards Chinese businesses in Ghana.

“We have enjoyed with appreciation, Stanbic Bank’s genuine interest in small and big Chinese owned enterprises operating in Ghana,” he said.

He said the partnership between Standard Bank and ICBC had made it easier for Chinese businesses to navigate the Africa-China trade terrain in areas like energy, mining and agriculture.

“You [Stanbic Bank] have demonstrated more than enough commitment to see our businesses thrive. Thank you for always sticking with us, may the new year bring all of us good luck, strength and unending favour,” Mr Tang said.

Modern China celebrates the New Year twice a year, together with the rest of the world on January 01 and according to the Eastern calendar.

This year’s Chinese New Year celebrations also known as the Spring Festival started on Saturday, 10 February, ending on Saturday February 24, 2024.

It is a significant and festive time in Chinese culture which sees a majority of the Chinese community travelling back to China to celebrate with families and loved ones.

