Stratcomm Africa gears up for February Edition of Ghana Garden, Flower Show

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), initiators of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, is set to host a special February edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show from February 14 – 18, at the GHUD Park, Accra Mall.

This special edition is on the theme: “Love, Grow, Sustain.”

A statement issued in Accra by Stratecomm said recognising February as the month of love with Valentine’s Day at its core, Stratcomm Africa was leveraging the season to reignite love and care for mother earth, drive climate action and support the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) Love Edition highlights the importance of extending love to the environment and promoting environmental consciousness as a way of life.

It said providing loved ones with gifts of plants during the month of love was also a meaningful gesture of celebration.

The current experiences in Ghana of smog and poor air quality underlined the importance of encouraging Ghanaians to express love for the earth on which they lived by engaging in sustainable practices such as gardening, tree planting and discovering the value of greening the environment.

Mrs Sharon Anim, the Marketing Communications Manager at Stratcomm Africa, said: “Stratcomm Africa will be 30 years in May this year and, for us, mobilising for the protection of Mother Earth is a good way to usher in our celebration.”

“We are happy to partner the Accra Mall and December in Ghana for this special February Edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show.”

“2024 also marks 12 years of Stratcomm Africa using our communication expertise to promote the economic and environmental benefits of floriculture and horticulture.”

Reverend Gifty Mainoo, a Member of the Movement, said: “Through this uniquely crafted show, we have been able to cultivate and grow in many the love of gardening and flower cultivation. It is time to spread this Love.”

She encouraged everyone to grow plants and flowers and cultivate habits to sustain the environment.

The February Ghana Garden & Flower Show offers a unique Valentine’s Week experience, providing a great platform to showcase businesses in floriculture, horticulture, and other related sectors.

The event will foster networking and the opportunity to meet other flower and plant enthusiasts, learn from gardening experts, enjoy good music, food, and fun activities, and show a whole lot of love for the planet while making other connections of love.

The Show, initiated by Stratcomm Africa in 2013, is the flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement.

It aims to create awareness about the vast potential of Ghana’s flora and fauna, emphasising the environmental, commercial, aesthetic, and health benefits of floriculture and horticulture.

It has a vision of promoting a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier, and more beautiful Ghana.

“Through effective communication, the initiative continues to influence behaviour change, fostering responsible stewardship of the environment,” the statement said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

