Labadi Beach Hotel ‘sweeps’ five laurels at 6th Ghana Hotels Association Awards

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – Labadi Beach Hotel, a giant in the hoteliers and tourism sector has won five awards for its stellar performance and contributions to the sector’s growth in 2024.

It won the Most Customer-oriented Hotel of the Year (Five-star category), Conference and Banqueting Team of the Year (Five-star category), Most Digitalized Hotel of the Year (Five-star category) and Most Secured Hotel of Year.

As Ghana’s indigenous five-star hotel, owned fully by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), crowned the laurels with the prestigious Five-Star Hotel of the Year award at the 6th Ghana Hotels Association awards 2024 in Accra.

The ceremony was on the theme: “Sustaining the Hotel industry in Ghana Post Covd-19.”

Prof Douglas Boateng, Board Chairman, Labadi Beach Hotel, commended the management and staff for the enviable fate, adding that the recognition was a “testament of their unwavering commitment to service, excellence and organizational performance.”

Awardees including the Labadi Beach Hotel were adjudged to have demonstrated high performance, efficiency and innovation in various aspects such as Housekeeping, Conferencing & Banquet, Security, Front Desk and Greening.

Mr. David Eduaful, Managing Director of the Hotel, attributed the hotel’s continuous achievements to the dedication of management and staff who had been going the extra mile to ensure guests’ satisfaction.

He said the support and guidance from the Board of Directors had led to their customer service excellence and unprecedented financial performance.

“We are appreciative of the continued support and patronage of our valued guests, who have played an integral role in Labadi Beach Hotel’s success. This remarkable recognition serves as a

motivation for us to continually raise the bar and deliver unique hospitality experiences,” Mr Eduaful said.

In 2023, the Labadi Beach Hotel declared dividends of Twenty-five Million cedis (GHS25,000,000.00) to its sole shareholder, Social Security and National Insurance Trust-SSNIT, and a Ten Million cedis (GHS10,000,000.00) dividend declaration for 2022.

The Hotel has expanded its room capacity to 164 including 2 Presidential Suites, 4 Executive Suites, 4 Superior Suites, 5 Bars, 2 restaurants, a 900-seater multi-purpose conference and banqueting facilities and a Spa carefully designed for couple and individual needs with plunge pool.

It has a well equipped Gym, Lagoon for fishing, 2 plush Leisure and lap pools on a sprawling landscaped garden overlooking the natural Maale Lagoon.

The Hotel in partnership with the Street Academy Ghana provides food for over 100 street children every Friday and since 1998 it had been organizing Christmas and New Year parties for 150 cured lepers at the Christ the King Parish in Accra and the Weija Leprosarium.

GNA

