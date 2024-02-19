Steering Committee of AfCFTA appoints Provencal

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – The 8th Steering Committee of the 8th Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference, (GITFiC), has appointed Dr Nii Obodai Provencal to chair GITFiC-AfCFTA programmes at the tertiary level.

His tenure as the chairman for the tertiary students’ club takes effect from February 1, 2024 to February 1, 2025, extendable based on mandate evaluation and performance.

The GITFiC-AfCFTA Tertiary Students Club was officially launched at the University of Ghana in March 2023.

A statement signed by Kofi Selasi Ackom, CEO of GITFiC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said so far, three other prestigious schools in Ghana, namely, University of Development Studies (UDS), All Nations University (ANU) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have granted permission to replicate same clubs on campus after successfully meeting all requirements.

“ GITFiC, will this year expand the club formation to other notable tertiary institutions across the African continent.

“The clubs on these campuses are supervised by patrons (senior lecturers), the president (elected student), the vice president (elected student), the organizer (elected student), the secretary (elected student), and the treasurer (elected student), and they are governed by a constitution as mandated by the universities”.

The purpose for these clubs is to include Africa’s academia into the AfCFTA framework discussions, expose students and graduates to the opportunities within the AfCFTA, and build a new force of entrepreneurs to take charge of Africa’s industrial revolution. The pillars and elements governing the African Continental Free Trade Area is clear enough and have since seen a smooth operation of implementation with the latest being the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI).

Dr. Edwin Alfred Nii Obodai Provencal comes to the table with extensively rich experience and a strong repertoire of knowledge as a Trade and Energy Economist.

GNA

