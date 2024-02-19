Bethel Revival Choir endorses Osborn Agbodovi as an instrumental gospel artiste  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA – Bethel Revival Choir (BRC) has endorsed Osborn Agbodovi as an instrumental and influential singer in his quest to build his musical career as a solo gospel artiste.

Osborn Agbodovi, a lead singer of the choir group has been talented in its success journey since its emergence on the Ghanaian gospel music scene.

In a statement copied to the GNA Entertainment, in Accra, it said, the endorsement was in line with the church’s quest to ensure potential talents and spiritually gifted individuals are empowered to fulfill their God given purpose.

The statement said, Osborn has been working on his own songs and brand with the full support of BRC and remains a fully functional member of the choir while pursing this new direction.

It said the Church is seeking for unwavering support for him as he embarks on this new journey in his music career.

The Church congratulated his success and prayed for God’s protection and blessings through his impactful and spirit filled songs and ministrations.

