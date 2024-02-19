WASSOSA ’78 donates to West Africa Senior High 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Feb. 19, GNA- The 1978-year group of the West Africa Senior High School Old Student Association (WASSOSA) has presented 60 dining table sets to the school.

The gesture is to help address infrastructure challenges in the school, especially at the canteen.

Dr Shine Ofori, Headmistress of the School, said in July 2023, the 1978-year group visited the school and asked about their needs for support.

She said the school gave the Association a list of items, and they decided to provide dining tables.

The Headmistress said the school did not have enough dining tables, stressing that the support had made it possible for the canteen to be well patronised.

She said hitherto the students used to queue or hold their food to eat. “The school now serves the students in a decent manner as they sit comfortably, eat properly, are taught table manners, and experience real school life,” she said.

She said the canteen had served the needs of other services, like a meeting place for old students, due to the spacious environment.

Dr Ofori commended the Association for their support, saying, ” Your sacrifices will be rewarded in heaven, and we pray for good health for you.”

Dr David Odoi, President of the Association, expressed the Association’s excitement to support their alma mater.

He commended other groups for supporting the school to improve teaching and learning.

Dr Odoi said the Association had organised mentorship programmes for the students to curb indiscipline in the school.

He urged the Government and other year groups to help raise the school walls to improve security and ensure positive learning outcomes.

Mr Seth Boi Laryea, a member of the Association, said the gesture was to compliment the efforts of the Government in providing school infrastructure projects.

GNA

