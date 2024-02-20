Olympic Qualifiers: Black Queens hold first training in Accra

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana held their first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, ahead of their highly anticipated clash against the Copper Queens of Zambia.

Ghana would take on Zambia in the third round of the qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 24, 2024, to increase their chances of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The ladies were taken through series of sessions to get them gingered for the clash.

18 players out of the 23 called have reported to camp whiles the rest are expected to join their teammates later in the week.

The players are Jennifer Cudjoe, Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, Maafia Nyame, Comfort Yeboah, Kerrie McCarthy, Anasthesia Achiaa, Sherifatu Sumaila, Grace Acheampong, Grace Asantewaa and Azumah Bugre.

The rest are Safiatu Salifu, Fidaus Yakubu, Stella Nyamekye, Susan Ama Duah, Janet Egyir, Portia Boakye and Philomena Abakah.

Former Arsenal midfielder, Freda Ayisi is also expected to join the team in the coming days as her inclusion in the squad comes as a huge boost ahead of friday’s first leg encounter.

After enjoying an impressive campaign so far, Coach Nora Häuptle and her charges would hope to sail through to the next round of the competition with an unbeaten record and a bragging right.

The three-time WAFCON finalists are chasing a first appearance at the Olympics, having eliminated Guinea and Benin in the preliminary stage.

Ghana came close to booking a slot in 2004 but were halted by rivals, Super Falcons of Nigeria on penalties.

Years after, the Queens are still eyeing that dream of sealing a place in the competition.

The team is yet to concede and taste defeat in their campaign having recorded 12 goals in four games.

GNA

