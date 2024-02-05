South Africa’s Tyla wins inaugural Best African Music Performance Award at 2024 Grammys 

By Simon Asare



Accra, Feb. 5, GNA – South Africa’s Tyla Seethal won the Best African Music Performance Award during the Grammy pre-show ceremony at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.



She became the first African artiste to pick the inaugural award category with her “Water” single, which went viral and took over the charts in late 2023.



The ‘Best African Music Performance’ is one of three brand new categories which debuted at this year’s Grammys, along with ‘Best Alternative Jazz Album’ and ‘Best Pop Dance Recording’.



The 22-year-old beat off competition from Nigeria’s Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy, and Davido for the prestigious African award.



Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Davido, despite getting four and three nominations, respectively, couldn’t win a single award.



However, Burna Boy made history after performing on the Grammy stage for the first time, thrilling the audience at Crypto.com Arena with some energetic performances.

GNA

