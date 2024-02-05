Gospel musician Mz Nana eyes massive breakthrough with heartwarming music  

By Simon Asare



Accra, Feb. 5, GNA- Mz Nana, a US-based Ghanaian gospel musician, is poised to make a difference in the music industry with her God-given music talent.



The songstress, who won Best Gospel Song at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards (USA), has set sights on cementing her stature as a top gospel music act this year with amazing melodies.



Her style of music can be described as a merger of old gospel sound and contemporary sound, which addresses major scripture issues of salvation, praise, and thanksgiving.



Some of her hit songs, which include “Aseda Ka” and “You are a faithful God,” reflect her life experiences as she seeks to inspire the masses.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, the gospel singer acknowledged the struggles characterised by music promotion in Ghana.



However, she is more committed to breaking the gospel music scene and announcing her presence, although she is currently based in the USA.



Mz Nana disclosed she would frequently visit Ghana to do the necessary things to promote her music, although it is quite challenging.



The event was attended by prominent media personalities within the gospel music fraternity as they listened to some songs released by Mz Nana.



She further emphasised that her songs are quite popular among the diaspora community, a major reason why she wants to venture into the Ghanaian music scene.

