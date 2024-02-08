SKAL International Club, Accra swears in new executives

By Hafsa Obeng/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Feb. 8, GNA – Tourism and hospitality-based society, SKAL International Club, Ghana, has sworn in its new executives to spearhead the affairs of the club in the coming years.

SKAL, is a professional organisation of tourism leaders around the world, promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

The six- member executive body is expected to operate with innovative, creative, and collaborative ideas to see to the realization of a buoyant and maintaining a vibrant, responsive and effective structure of the club across the length and breadth of the country and internationally.

They will also prioritize initiatives aimed at improving skills and competencies of its members.

Mr Ekow Sampson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said there should be team work among the newly-elected executives “so that every one of us, at least all the members of the association will be part of the club.

He said tourism was going to the pre-pandemic level, adding that the sector had hit the one million mark.

Mr Sampson indicated that domestic tourism had also seen a remarkable increase, saying in “2022 which was almost 50 per cent of the 2021 of 914, 892 now in 2023 we have hit 1,412, 062 so we can see the growth that the tourism industry is making in Ghana.”

He advised the new executives to work hard in serving the club and its members to grow the industry.

According to Mr Sampson, GTA would look forward to working with the new executives and the club for the betterment of the country as well as the tourism industry.

He encouraged the new executives to always prioritise the interest of the industry and the well-being of the nation and urged them to lead with integrity, vision and a deep sense of responsibility.

Mr Charles Adu Gyamfi, President of Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), noted that the Federation was committed to working hand-in-hand with SKAL to advance the interest of the industry and promote Ghana as a world-class tourism destination.

He said there was the need to leverage on collective strengths to attract investment, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

Mr Adu Gyamfi urged the new executives to lead with courage, vision, and humility which would shape SKAL and leave a lasting impact on the tourism industry.

He added that the GHATOF was ready to support in their endeavors, and to work closely with them to achieve its shared objectives, adding that “together we can build a brighter future for tourism in Ghana and beyond.

Swearing in the new executives, Mrs Sheila Minkah-Premo ESQ, Legal Practitioner, appealed to the executives to prioritise communication and collaboration within themselves, saying effective communication was key to fostering unity, resolving conflicts and achieving shared goals.

She urged them to uphold the principles of integrity, honesty and transparency in all their dealings.

Mrs Vivian Abbey, President elect, SKAL International Club, said her outfit would work closely together to ensure that the club remained a vibrant and welcoming community for all members.

The other executives are, Mr Samuel Kwabena Adusei Nkansah, Vice President, Nana Bota Segbawu, Secretary, Madam Joanita Asiedua, Treasurer, Madam Rachael Orleans, Communications and PR, Mr Caleb Kofie, Deputy Communications and PR, and Mr Sampson Kofi Estiaful, Protocol and Membership Development.

