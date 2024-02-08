Anthony Dzamefe, Dentaa Amoateng, Kojo Soboh joins 2024 Grammys special invitation list

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Feb. 08, GNA – Mr. Anthony Dzamefe, a renowned Ghanaian watchmaker and founder of Caveman Watches, Mr Kojo Soboh, Founder of EMY Africa Awards and Lady Dentaa Amoateng, Founder of GUBA Enterprise have been given special invitations to attend the 2024 Grammys Awards.

The Grammy Awards, one of the most prestigious events in the global music industry, attracts artistes, influencers, and industry leaders from around the world.

Speaking about the invitation, Mr. Dzamefe said, “I am humbled by the invitation to attend the Grammy Awards, which is a recognition of the craftsmanship and creativity that Ghana and Africa have to offer, and I’m proud to be part of this moment”.

The three personalities were also present at the GRAMMY African Nominee Brunch which served as a prelude to the main GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

The prestigious event brought together some of the brightest stars in African music, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie.

The event which seeks to celebrate African nominees, had the second edition of the African Grammy Nominees brunch hosted by Ghanaian broadcaster Berla Mundi.

This year’s African Grammy Nominee Brunch was organised under the auspices of GUBA in partnership with Rollingstone is tipped to be worth attending as it has top-rated and award-winning African achievers gracing the occasion.

The likes of Grammy Award Winner and South African Singer Zakes Bantwini, Entrepreneur and founder of Emy Africa, Kojo Soboh, Grammy-nominated music producer, Musa Keys, and other great African personalities made the night full of applause for the African creative exports.

The brunch was held a day before the grand 66th Grammy Awards which made Tyla’s ‘Water’ win the new African category, ‘Best African Performance’ to honor African talents and ensure fairness and a level playing field for Africans in the coveted music awards.

GNA

