Shipping Chamber reaches out to Shippers Authority

Accra, Feb 23, GNA – The Ghana Chamber of Shipping (GCS) has paid a visit to the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) to deepen collaboration.

The move is aimed at forging stronger bond between the two organisations and propelling the growth of the maritime, shipping, and logistics sector.

The Chamber was represented by a delegation that included its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kofi Mbiah, Vice President Captain Aron Turkson, and Executive Secretary, Nora Gloria Bamfowaa.

Highlighting the Chamber’s strategic prowess, Captain Turkson spoke of their extensive expertise in providing advisory services to various entities within the maritime, shipping, and logistics sectors.

Dr. Mbiah restated the Chamber’s capability in adeptly navigating public sector regulations, underlining their commitment to offering unparalleled advice.

The Chief Executive Officer of GSA, Mr Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, expressed gratitude for the visit and assured that the Authority would not hesitate to tap into the Chamber’s vast reservoir of expertise as needed.

He underscored GSA’s dedication to advancing the sector’s growth while also ensuring the protection and promotion of shippers’ interests.

The Ghana Chamber of Shipping, a leading trade association and think tank in the maritime domain, is steadfast in its commitment to nurturing partnerships with stakeholders in the maritime industry.

The Organization’s mission is to champion the interests of its members and stakeholders within the maritime industry, ensuring their voices are heard and their interests protected.

The visit concluded with a mutual agreement to identify and explore potential areas of collaboration, focusing particularly on enhancing efficiency, innovation, and sustainability within the maritime and shipping sectors of Ghana.

In a news brief, the two institutions said they were poised to drive significant advancements, fostering an environment that benefited all stakeholders and would cement Ghana’s position as a leader in the maritime space.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

