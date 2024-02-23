Fiapre Training: Technical universities trained to attract foreign students

By Dennis Peprah

Fiapre (B/R), Feb. 23, GNA – A training for technical universities and other higher educational institutions has opened at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region to empower the universities to streamline their operations to attract foreign students.

Dubbed: “The 2023/24 National Multiplication Training” it is being hosted by four senior faculty members from four universities with a grant from the German Academic Exchanges Service (DAAD).

The faculty members are Dr Vida Korang of the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG), Dr Sewoenam Chachu, University of Ghana, Professor Anthony Amoah, University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), and Prof. Joseph Adjei, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The four-day training, on the theme: “Effective Internalisation Strategies in Technical Universities,” seeks to equip the participants with knowledge on emerging global trends and discuss with peers and experts on strategies to ensure they followed the required standards to enhance enrolment of foreign students.

Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice-Chancellor, Sunyani Technical University (STU), at the opening session, said technical universities in Ghana were doing quite well and making efforts to uplift their strategies.

However, the training had come at an opportune time when those universities and other higher educational institutions in the country were struggling to survive the post COVID-19 impact, he said.

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah said the STU had devised strategies to overcome such challenges, which included collaborating with other universities to train staff and faculty and work with international researchers to open more avenues for the admission of foreign students.

He commended the immense contributions of the German Government through the DAAD to improve university education in the country. Prof. Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the VC of the Catholic University of Ghana, expressed optimism that the training would transform universities regarding internalisation alongside enhancing and promoting research.

He said the training would provide the opportunity for networking, which remained critical for national research, and entreated the participants to build connections that would translate into exchange programmes for students and staff and enrich the curricula.

Prof. Peter Mayer, a Professor of International Economics at the University of Applied Sciences, Osnabruck, Germany is facilitating the training.

Dr Vida Korang, a Senior Lecturer at the CUG and the Project Team Lead, told the Ghana News Agency that the training would promote the development of technical universities and other higher institutions of learning.

