“There is no time for trial and error” — NDC 

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cautioned Ghanaians against voting for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as President in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to the Party, the current economic challenges required a leader with experience and not a “trial and error” one, to bring relief to Ghanaians.

Addressing a news conference, in Accra, on Wednesday, dubbed: “John Mahama: A President You Can Trust,” Mr Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, said Vice President Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government had brought enough hardship to Ghanaians.

He said voting for Dr Bawumia would only mean giving President Akufo-Addo a third term, which would further aggravate the hardships of Ghanaians.

He also said, Dr Bawumia had shown a lack of “credibility”, “vision”, and “inexperience” and, therefore, could not be trusted.

For instance, he questioned why the Vice President, who is the Flagbearer of the NPP, would only decide to remove some taxes such as the E-levy if voted for as President.

Mr Kwetey said: “The Ghanaian people cannot live through another day of these suffocating taxes, let alone ten good months.”

“The time to scrap the crippling and draconian taxes that the NPP has imposed on suffering Ghanaians is now,” he added.

He said the NPP had done enough damage to families through the destruction of livelihoods, — financial haircuts, unprecedented unemployment and deserved no additional term in office.

“There is no time for trial and error because Ghana is in a deep hole and Ghanaians are suffering. Ghanaians opted for A ―Try Me candidate and Running mate in 2016 and the verdict has been catastrophic,” he indicated.

He said John Mahama was, therefore, the experienced, tried and tested leader who had the vision to rebuild the foundation of the nation and fix the messy and avoidable socioeconomic hardship and pain caused by the NPP government.

Mr Kwetey said John Mahama’s vision for the country was not a series of policies and promises, but a call to action.

It is a “call to believe in the possibility of change, to remember the strength that lies in our unity, and to recognise the power of our voices and our votes to shape the destiny of our country,” Mr Kwetey emphasised.

He urged Ghanaians to treat this year’s election as a referendum that would decide the fate of the country for the current generation and those yet unborn.

“Let us choose hope over despair, action over inaction, and progress over stagnation. Let us choose John Dramani Mahama, a leader who embodies the best of our values, our aspirations, and our dreams,” he stated.

