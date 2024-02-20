Prince William: ‘Too many killed’ in Israel-Gaza war

Feb 20 (BBC/GNA) – Prince William has called for an “end to the fighting as soon as possible”, in a strongly worded intervention on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

He has spoken of the “terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack”.

The Prince of Wales says there is a “desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza” and for hostages to be released.

His statement came as he visited the British Red Cross in London.

It’s understood the government had been briefed about the prince’s statement and his visits, via the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“Too many have been killed,” said the prince, who was told by Red Cross workers about the humanitarian efforts to support people caught up in the conflict in the Middle East.

He took part in a video link with Red Cross staff in Gaza, who gave him graphic first-hand accounts of their work.

The prince heard warnings from senior crisis manager, Pascal Hundt, that without medical supplies or fuel, hospitals risked “becoming a cemetery” and that distributing humanitarian aid had become difficult because of looting by “hungry mobs”.

Prince William was also told that the Red Cross was ready to help with the release of hostages.

“It is civilians who pay the price as the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate,” said Beatrice Butsana-Sita, British Red Cross chief executive.

srael launched its operations in Gaza following an attack by Hamas on southern Israel on 7 October, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 others taken hostage.

The Israeli military campaign has killed 29,000 people in the Palestinian territory, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Prince William is carrying out visits this month intended to recognise the human suffering and distress from the Israel-Gaza war.

He is said to have felt strongly about what has happened in the Middle East and is “deeply moved as a father”.

“Sometimes it is only when faced with the sheer scale of human suffering that the importance of permanent peace is brought home,” says the prince.

GNA/Credit: BBC

