WAEC releases provisional results of WASSCE private candidates

Accra, Feb 20, GNA – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released provisional results of 37,825 candidates who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, Second Series.

A total of 38,114 candidates comprised of 17,389 males and 20,725 females took the examinations.

There were 16 visually impaired candidates.

A statement issued in Accra, Tuesday, and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi said, “the results of 289 candidates alleged to have been involved in various cases of examination malpractice have been withheld, pending the conclusion of investigations into the cases of malpractice.”

The malpractices included collusion, impersonation bringing foreign materials, including mobile phones, in the examination hall and seeking external assistance among others.

“The withheld results of candidates will be released or cancelled based on the outcome of investigations,” it said.

A total of 1,231candidates who registered for the examination were absent, the statement said.

GNA

