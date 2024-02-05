President Akufo-Addo reinforces Ghana’s relations with grieving Namibia

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Feb. 05, GNA – Ghana has extended its condolences to the Namibian nation on the loss of President Hage Geingob, and hoped the deceased will forever be remembered for his legacies.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the late Geingob’s leadership, characterised by wisdom and compassion, would be remembered not only within the borders of Namibia, but also across the African Continent.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Namibian nation during this challenging time,” he said, in a statement to commiserate with the Namibian people.

The statement described the late President as not only a respected leader, but also a dedicated servant of his people.

He died early on Sunday in a hospital in the capital, Windhoek, the Presidential Office said in a statement. He was 82.

First elected President in 2014, Geingob was Namibia’s longest-serving Prime Minister and third President.

The deceased, who was serving his second term as President, had revealed in January that he was receiving treatment for cancer.

“His vision, commitment and tireless efforts to advance the wellbeing of Namibians have left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

“His legacy will endure as a beacon of inspiration for future generations, and the impact of his contributions to the progress and development of Namibia will be felt for years to come,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

He said as Namibia mourned the loss of a distinguished leader, it was his hope that the spirit of unity and resilience that had defined the late President’s leadership, would guide the country through the difficult time.

He was optimistic the deceased’s successor would continue with the excellent relations that Namibia had built with Ghana.

GNA

