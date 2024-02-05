Former Teberebie assembly member laid to rest at Dagbala

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Adieyie (W/R), Feb 5, GNA – The former Assembly Member of Teberebie Electoral Area, in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency, Manasseh Addison Sackey, has been laid to rest at Dagbala in the Volta Region.

“Teacher Obour” as he was affectionately called got drowned in the Bonsa River on December 5, 2023, at age 36, while on a campaign tour with his team to seek a second term in office.

Surprisingly, the deceased assembly member beat his two competitors by winning 860 of the total valid votes, leaving the rest for Mr Benard Obeng who polled 857 and Mr Michael Dompreh 637 votes.

Adieyie came to a standstill on Saturday, February 3, 2024, as hundreds of mourners from the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality and beyond thronged the town to join the family to bid farewell to Manasseh, who doubled as the Deputy Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.

Family members and the public shed tears as parents, wife, Mount Olivet Methodist church, Mile 8 Society, Youth Development Ministry, Tarkwa Diocese, staff of Abompuniso M/A basic School and Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency of the NDC, read their tributes amidst weeping.

The solemn ceremony was officiated by Reverend Benjamin Oppong, the Tarkwa Diocesan Youth Organiser, dwelling on scriptures readings from Revelations 7:9-17 and Matthew 25:1-13, and focusing on the theme “God has given you a second chance to repent”.

He said “People claiming to be Christians but live in sin, deceive themselves. We should glorify God with our actions and put him first in everything because death has no barrier”.

Rev. Oppong charged the public to take the advantage of what suffering Jesus Christ went through to save mankind and accept him as their Saviour to escape eternal punishment.

He gave an intercessory prayer for the soul of the departed former assembly member and asked God to comfort his immediate family, residents in his electoral and the Municipality.

Mr Sackey was born on December 23,1987, in Prestea to Mr and Mrs Addison, attended Methodist School nursery school, Quayson Junior High School and enrolled in Tarkwa Senior High School in 2003.

He furthered his education at Komanda College of Education from 2008 to 2011, where he obtained his diploma certificate and later pursued a Bachelor of Education in Basic Education at the University of Education, Winneba, through distance education.

Manasseh was on the verge of completing his master’s degree in education and business administration at the University of Education, Winneba before he passed.

Also, he was elected as the first Vice President of the Methodist Youth Fellowship at the society level from the year 2013 to 2016.

Due to his hard work and dedication, he was appointed as the steward of the church from 2016 to date and the headmaster of Abompuniso M/A Basic School.

