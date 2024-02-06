Nkwanta North District Assembly presents 1,260 dual desks to GES

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Feb. 06, GNA – The Nkwanta North District Assembly in the Oti Region, has presented 1,260 dual desks to the Education Directorate to be distributed to selected schools.

The furniture would improve the quality of teaching and learning, to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goal for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote life-long learning opportunities for all children.

They facility were funded by the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

Mr William Nawugma Kidinan, the District Chief Executive (DCE), complimented President Akufo-Addo’s revolve to boost the country’s educational institutions, stating that the social empowerment initiatives required the human capital to be strengthened to fulfill national goals.

The DCE asked for assurances from the Directorate that the desks would be delivered to needy schools and utilised as intended.

Mr Mark Ujakpah, the Deputy Director of Education, who received the furniture on behalf of the District Director of Education, said it came at the right time to assist in solving the critical needs of schools for furniture.

He gave an assurance that his office would adopt a good maintenance culture to preserve the desks.

He appealed to other benevolent agencies to support schools in the district as furniture deficit still stood at approximately 7,000 despite efforts by the assembly.

GNA

