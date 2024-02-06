Don’t steal building materials meant for community projects -DCE

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dzindziso (O/R), Feb. 06, GNA – Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) has advised Ghanaians to desist from stealing building materials meant for projects in their communities.

He said the theft of such critical equipment or materials could result in project delays, affecting timelines and potentially leading to contractual penalties.

Mr Agbanyo gave this warning at the handing over of the Dzindziso Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound project site, to the Contractor at Dzindziso in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The DCE said the perpetrators if arrested and found guilty of such crime, the conviction could result in many consequences, including fines and incarceration, and that the criminal record could have serious repercussions on them, which could affect the rest of their lives.

He said his office would not entertain such cases, so the residents should not venture into it.

Mr Agbanyo also urged the Dzindziso residents to provide communal labour to enable the Contractor to meet the four-month timeline for the project.

Mr Wise Korsi Agbovi, the Oti Regional Estate Manager advised the Contractor to follow work protocols to avoid been blacklisted.

He also appealed to the residents to provide security for the building materials to deter those unscrupulous persons from stealing them.

Mr Mutawakil Adams, the former Assemblyman for the Dzindziso Electoral Area, called on the community members to help complete the project early as it was dear to them.

The project is being funded by the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare.

