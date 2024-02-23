Morocco Stresses King Mohammed VI Support of Palestinian Cause

Accra, Feb. 23, GNA-Morocco has highlighted the commitment of HM King Mohammed VI, Chairperson of the Al-Quds Committee, in support of the Palestinian cause during the hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The hearings, as part of the case, requesting an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

The Kingdom, represented by the ambassador of HM the King in The Hague, Mohamed Basri, participated in these ICJ hearings taking place from February 19 to 29.

In this context, the Moroccan ambassador attended in support of the oral presentation of Palestine, which took place on February 19, alongside the Palestinian delegation, led by Riyad Al Maliki, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

Morocco’s presence at the oral pleadings in this case is part of the Kingdom’s ongoing active commitment to this issue. In the same case, Morocco submitted a written plea to the ICJ, duly taken into account by the Court.

In this plea, the Kingdom of Morocco, whose Sovereign is the Chairperson of the Al-Quds Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reaffirmed its determination to “work through all legal means at its disposal to protect the legal, historical, political, and spiritual status of the Holy City and preserve its unique vocation as a city of peace and meeting for the faithful of all monotheistic religions.”

Furthermore, the Kingdom reiterated “its active commitment to respect international law and promote peace in the Middle East, which involves implementing a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution based on the principle of two states: an independent Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Al-Quds/Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with the State of Israel, in peace and security, in accordance with international legality, United Nations resolutions, and in line with the Arab Peace Initiative.”

Morocco’s plea relied on the principles established in the Appeal of Al-Quds/Jerusalem, signed on March 30, 2019, between HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, and Pope Francis.

This significant document emphasizes, among other things, the importance of preserving the Holy City of Jerusalem/Al-Quds Asharif as a common heritage of humanity and, above all, for the faithful of the three monotheistic religions, as a place of peaceful coexistence and a symbol of mutual respect and dialogue.

Additionally, Morocco’s plea recalled the “international community’s consensus on the legal status of Israeli settlements in certain parts of the occupied Palestinian territory – including East Al-Quds/Jerusalem,” emphasizing that they “constitute an obstacle to peace and threaten to make a two-state solution impossible: an independent and viable Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, living side by side with the State of Israel, in peace and security.”

“The resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through dialogue and negotiation, in accordance with the UN negotiation framework, and notably Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, remains the cornerstone for lasting peace and stability in the Middle East,” emphasizes Morocco’s plea.

“This objective shapes the action of the Kingdom of Morocco both bilaterally and multilaterally within the United Nations – in the General Assembly and its six main committees, and regional groupings representing the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – within which His Majesty King Mohammed VI chairs the Al-Quds Committee.”

Finally, Morocco recalled, in its plea, the message from His Majesty the King on the occasion of the celebration in November 2022 of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in which the Sovereign affirmed: “The current deadlock in the political process between the Palestinian and Israeli sides does not promote the peace we are yearning for in the region.

Nevertheless, I encourage the positive signs and commendable initiatives undertaken to rebuild confidence and launch meaningful negotiations that help achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, and the two-State solution, which is a realistic option.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

