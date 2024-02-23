Ghanaians’ lack of maintenance culture is a hindrance to development – Ada MP

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Feb 23, GNA – Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, says Ghanaians’ inability to maintain infrastructure, facilities and equipment procured with the taxpayers’ money is a bane to the country’s development.

“Not only do we lack the desire to maintain state infrastructure and facilities, but we misuse such facilities and projects; thereby cutting short their expected lifespan,” she said.

The lack of maintenance culture was a troubling attitude, which Ghanaians must do away with to fast-track development of the country, she said, and charged the public to make it their number one priority.

Madam Cudjoe, also the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, made the statement at the commissioning of a six-unit classroom block for the Kasseh Islamic Basic School in her constituency on Thursday.

She said the gesture was to ensure a serene environment for effective academic work.

She said no contribution came from the GETFund and that from foundation to finish nothing was given.

“So, what I did as a Member of Parliament was to support the contractor with funding, whatever he needs it because I needed the work to be done on time,” she said.

“If I put the amount together, I can tell you what I have been able to loan the contractor, but I can’t speak about how much was the contract sum,” she said.

Mr Alhassan A.M. Dabone, the Greater Accra Regional Manager, Islamic Education Unit, urged the school authorities to maintain the structure well without overpopulation to serve its intended purpose.

Madam Matilda Atsisey, the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Supervision, Ada East Education Directorate, commended the MP for the conducive environment to improve teaching and learning of the beneficiaries.

Mr Mohammed Mahduz, the Headteacher, said the Kasseh Islamic Basic School, with a population of 414 pupils, had had to struggle due to the lack of space since 2004 when the school was located at Kasseh Zongo.

“We relocated to this new site in 2012 due to lack of space, and today, we have been blessed with this edifice that will motivate the children to be interested in school for their academic progression,” he said.

Mr Mahfuz commended the MP for the good cause worth emulating by her colleagues and said the block would encourage education in the constituency.

GNA

