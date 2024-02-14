Mining Sector Road Project: Tarkwa Nsuaem gets 20 kilometres

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Ahwetieso (W/R), Feb. 14, GNA – The Tarkwa-Nsueam Municipality will this year benefit from twenty kilometres of roads under the Mining Sector Road Project to facilitate road infrastructure in mining communities and ensure sustained development,

Mr Derrick Obeng, Municipal Urban Roads Engineer, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Ahwetieso, said the project would be implemented across all mining communities in the country.

He said although the project was at the preparation stage, twenty kilometers of roads within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality would be worked on as most of them were in deplorable state.

Mr Obeng said, Tarkwa a mining community would get 20 kilometres: 10 kilometres within Tarkwa township, and the remaining 10 kilometres would be shared among Benso, Dompim, Simpa and Nsuaem communities.

He said: “In Tarkwa township, the project would cater for Cyanide-Nsukese Road, Alimens bypass. Brenuakyim, Traditional Council, Classlink and Brofoyedur Roads. We also hope to cover roads within Senyakrom enclave and Akyem.

“For the Tarkwa town roads, we insisted that it should be asphalted, but with the roads in Benso, Nsuaem and the others, because of the low traffic volumes, we will be doing surface dressing.

“We will construct drains, road pavement and sealing but for Tarkwa the final layer is going to be asphalt.

“Now we are at the preparatory stage and when everything is completed, we will inform the residents of Tarkwa Nsuaem as to when the project will actually start.”

