Give us factories in exchange for our lithium – Chiefs to Atlantic Lithium

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Ewoyaa (C/R), Feb 14, GNA – The chiefs of Mfantseman have called for the construction of factories in exchange of the Ewoyaa Lithium mining to create employment for the youth.

They said the environmental impacts of mining was huge, therefore there must be corresponding compensation in terms of job opportunities to improve the living standards of the mining communities.

Osagyefo Amanfo Edu VI, Omanhen of the Mankessim Traditional Area, who advocated the construction of factories, said it would ensure the people in the catchment area reaped the socio-economic benefits from the mining for development.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow Atlantic Lithium to engage the communities on its documented findings as part of the environmental process to securing an operational permit.

It was also to solicit views, feedback and recommendations from the catchment communities on the proposed project by Barari DV Ghana Limited for consensus building.

Osagyefo Edu noted that lithium had many advantages to changing the fortunes of the Traditional Area, hence the chiefs would make sure that the affected communities received their needed developmental projects for growth.

He admitted the negative impact of mining and appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that the positive impacts surpassed the negatives for growth and improvement.

Osagyefo Edu urged the company to prioritise infrastructure development in its corporate social responsibility and refrain from deceits as had happened in other mining jurisdictions.

“Chiefs here will ensure the gold mining woes does not affect Ewoyaa Lithium mining,” he assured, and pledged their commitment to supporting the project for the benefits of the people and generation unborn.

Mr Ransford Sekyi, the Deputy Director of Operations, EPA, said it was the collective efforts of the Government and all stakeholders to safeguard the environment.

He tasked the communities to be watchdogs to ensure the mining company abided by the environmental regulations and rules for their own safety.

“Lithium is a natural resource, which could turn the fortunes of any country, thus the people need to harness the opportunities that comes with the project for national development,” he said.

Mr Sekyi promised that the Government, through the EPA, would ensure that all environmental protocols were observed and implemented before giving out permits for operations.

Traditional leaders, government officials, security agencies, the media and members of the communities were briefed on the content of the document after which discussions were held to fine-tune the rough areas.

Areas that were met with disagreements included compensation, resettlement, and the negative impacts of mining activities, which the company assured would be addressed.

