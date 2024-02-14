Vivo Energy Ghana donates to New Horizon Special School to mark Valentine celebration

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Feb. 14, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants has donated medical equipment to the New Horizon Special School in Accra to commemorate this year’s Valentine’s Day.

The items are glucometers, pulse oximeter, thermometer guns, digital weighing scale, First Aid boxes, gloves, blood pressure monitors, face masks and sanitizers to support the day-to-day operations of the school.

This year’s Vivo Energy Ghana Valentine Day celebration is under “Energizing Hope Campaign” with the theme: “Leaving No One Behind.”

Mrs Shirley Tony Kum, Corporate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana in a speech said the campaign was an annual initiative by the company for underserved communities and the underprivileged.

“It is aimed at providing resources and opportunities to empower individuals and communities to overcome challenges, and access essential services towards building sustainable futures,” she stated.

She said the company with a vision of becoming Africa’s leading and most respected energy business, had made it an integral part of its activities to invest in the communities where it operated, stating; “We want to create lasting social and economic benefits for these communities and engage them to earn their respect and trust.

“In line with this commitment and in the spirit of love, Vivo Energy Ghana is pleased to join the pupils and management of the New Horizon Special School to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day and donate items that will help with the day-to-day operations of the school,” Mrs Kum said.

She added that the donation was to ensure the well-being and proper care of the pupils and expressed the hope that the supplies would enhance their quality of life, support medical needs and facilitate their educational development.

“Additionally, it will also reduce the financial burden on the school and enable them to allocate resources towards other essential programmes and services.

“As a company we believe in promoting diversity and inclusion as it fosters a more equitable society by ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their abilities have access to opportunities and resources,” she stated.

Madam Jocelyn Adoboe, the Deputy Principal of the school (Academic Section), on behalf of the management of the institution expressed gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana for the support and appealed to other corporates bodies to emulate their example.

As part of the celebration, the employees of the company had fun with the pupils by distributing chocolates to them as Valentine gifts.

GNA

